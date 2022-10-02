Live

Chanting associated with the far-right and raucous behaviour that treatened to boil over have marred the Australia Cup soccer final, with fans evicted from the stadium.

Thousands of Sydney United 58 supporters packed CommBank Stadium for the club’s maiden grand final appearance against Macarthur FC in front of a 16,000-strong crowd — the second biggest in the competition’s history.

But some unsavoury scenes from a section of the Sydney United section overshadowed the game, with the behaviour audible on the Channel 10 broadcast and drawing public backlash.

A group of fans from United, formerly known as Sydney Croatia, sang “Za Dom Spremni” (for homeland – ready) — a chant used by the far right Ustase movement in the 1930s and 1940s.

The flag of the Ustase movement, which represents the Croatian fascist movement, was also on display.

The Ustase was known to have exterminated Serbs, Jews, and Gypsies “with a brutality that shocked even the Germans,” says Britannica.

Viewers expressed their disgust on social media at what appeared to be fans booing and performing a Nazi salute during the Welcome to Country proceedings and singing through the National Anthem.

Images and videos circulated on social media also appeared to show fans saluting.

Football Australia said eight fans were thrown out of the final which Sydney United, the first non A-League Men side to reach the final, lost 2-0 A-League Men club Macarthur FC.

“Football Australia acknowledges that a very small minority of attendees engaged in behaviour that is not consistent with Football Australia’s values and wider community expectations,” FA said in a statement.

“Football Australia took steps during the match to address these isolated behaviours, including eight evictions.

“Football Australia will continue to gather information from the venue, clubs, and authorities on this matter, as anti-social behaviour has no place in our game.”

Viewers and soccer followers, including from Sydney United’s own fan base, were quick to condemn and comment on the behaviour on social media platforms.

They also called out media and commentators for ignoring or washing over what was happening and focusing only on the positive aspects of the game.

One Twitter user slammed fans for “actively booing the most basic recognition” of Australia’s Indigenous culture and called out the behaviour as “absolute village mentality”.

Another, Tom Williams, said on Twitter: “This Australia Cup Final should have been a celebration of Australian football, instead it’s tainting it.

“The Ustaše symbols and chants, the disrespect to the Welcome to Country and anthem. There’s no place for it. Serious talks need to be had before we concretise the NSD.”

#AustraliaCup

There might have been others but the Sydney Utd Crowd showed a distinct lack of respect for the Welcome to Country oration. They've shamed their club and football in general. Incredibly racist behaviour it could be said. Football Australia should impose a huge fine — Rubens Camejo (@PagewoodCoach) October 1, 2022

One member of the crowd, Samantha Lewis, posted about her dismay.

“I was at the #AustraliaCup final tonight and what should’ve been a celebration of everything that makes Aus football great ended as a reminder of what’s holding it back.

“Respecting history goes both ways and racism — whether outright or covert — must be stamped out.”

Went to tonight’s game supporting Sydney United, took all of 5 minutes to support Macarthur after what happened during the welcome to country. Disgraceful.#australiacup — JoeKay (@josephkayy) October 1, 2022

Jeff Kennett: Leaking of AFL racism claims ‘unfair’

Meanwhile in the AFL, Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has called the leaking of racism allegations at the AFL club “unfair” and hopes the unfolding saga can be resolved by the end of the year.

Speaking at the club’s best and fairest awards function on Saturday night, Kennett said the club is not in crisis and has described the issue as a “bump along the highway”.

But he told the audience he was “somewhat flabbergasted – and worse” when he read the draft report of the club’s investigation into the experiences of Indigenous players and their partners while at Hawthorn.

That report was handed to the AFL, which will establish a four-person panel to look at the allegations.

Four-time Hawks premiership coach Alastair Clarkson was named in an ABC report last week detailing historic allegations from some Indigenous players.

Earlier on Tuesday, Clarkson’s friend and Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said at a function in Perth that Clarkson is “not in a great place”.

The racism claims were revealed last week, with Clarkson, his then-assistant Chris Fagan and ex-Hawthorn welfare manager Jason Burt named in the ABC report.

On Saturday, The Age also had a report alleging that Clarkson was unsympathetic to Sam Mitchell, now Hawthorn’s coach, when he was playing under him and dealing with family issues.

Clarkson, who was recruited by North Melbourne, and Fagan have stood down from their coaching duties.

“I do not consider this to be a crisis,” Kennett said at the best and fairest night.

“When I read the draft report … I was somewhat flabbergasted — and worse.

“It wasn’t a good read. I hope this matter can be resolved quickly by all parties involved.”

Kennett said the people interviewed for the report had requested confidentiality and Hawthorn respected that.

“Sadly, they made a decision to talk to the press … they named people with whom they had very real issues,” he said.

“That was unfair to those (people), so therefore we need to have this resolved.

“I don’t see this is as a crisis — I know this club, I know its history and I know its strength.

“We will deal with this and assist in any way we can.”

Kennett also said the issues were historic and called on any Hawthorn employees to tell the club at the time if they believe inappropriate behaviour has happened.

“The one thing the investigation showed was that we have a safe cultural workplace now. So these are issues of the past,” he said.

He hopes there can be some form of mediation so any issues can be resolved quickly.

“It could be resolved before the end of the year so people can get on with their lives,” he said.

At the end of his speech, Kennett again insisted the Hawks would “overcome” the issue.

“Understand this as being a bump along the highway, but … it is an important bump and it has to be dealt with professionally,” he said.

“I will not accept the fact that we as a club cannot overcome this latest issue.

“We have the people, we have the desire and we have that indelible ingredient which is togetherness.”

Meanwhile, Hardwick was quoted as speaking at a function before the WAFL grand final.

“He’s not in a great place, let’s be perfectly honest,” Hardwick said of Clarkson.

“To have that accusation and alleged incidents thrown at you and then splashed across the media when you don’t have an opportunity to defend yourself is incredibly disheartening and probably a little bit distasteful.”

Also on Saturday, former Hawthorn captain Luke Hodge supported Clarkson and Fagan in a social media post, and Brisbane star Lachie Neale backed Fagan after winning the Lions’ best and fairest award on Friday night.

Mitchell did not refer to the latest allegations against Clarkson involving him or the racism claims in his speech at the Hawthorn best and fairest count.

-with AAP