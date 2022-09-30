In this week’s videos, we look at the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian, which has wreaked havoc across southwest Florida; more than two million people lost power and thousands sought refuge.

There is a touching tribute to Grammy-award-winning hip hop legend Coolio, who died earlier this week. Coolio’s 1995 hit song Gangsta’s Paradise won the rapper a Grammy for best solo rap performance and was on the soundtrack for the film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

Don’t miss pop star Lizzo’s surprising performance, and watch Ryan Reynolds put aside his faux-feud with Hugh Jackman to bring us the next instalment of Deadpool.

Hurricane Ian hits Florida

A powerful Category 4 hurricane hit southwest Florida. US President Joe Biden declared Hurricane Ian a major disaster and said it could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history.

Hurricane Ian cat rescue

A man was captured in the act of carefully rescuing a cat as waters surged violently during Hurricane Ian.

NASA’s DART Mission

The final moments from NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) on its intentional collision course with asteroid Dimorphos.

Remembering Coolio

A spontaneous jam session with a group of students after a gig, rapping one of his greatest hits, Gangsta’s Paradise. We remember Coolio, one of the biggest hip hop names in the ’90s, who died this week aged 59.

Lizzo plays a crystal flute

Pop star and flautist Lizzo masterfully played a 200-year-old crystal flute, after she was invited to play the antique instrument by the Library of Congress.

‘I will always love Hugh’

Actor Ryan Reynolds has enlisted some help for the next instalment of Deadpool from his Aussie friend Hugh Jackman.

Reynolds is seen casually asking Jackman if he would like to play Wolverine one more time. Mirroring his enthusiasm, or lack thereof, Jackman nonchalantly replies, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Cycling aerodynamics

This cyclist has taken to extreme measures, lying down on his bicycle seat to achieve maximum aerodynamic efficiency.

Meet Bussi

Spanish bus service Sabadell has unveiled its new mascot, Bussi. The colourful mascot has caused quite a stir online with some confused by its unusual name and others enamoured by its quirky dance moves.

A new joey is here

Just under eight months old, this adorable joey (who has yet to be named) is the first to emerge from her mother’s pouch this spring as part of Taronga Conservation Society Australia’s koala breeding program.

Source: Taronga Zoo (supplied)