News NASA to test $325m asteroid defence mission
Live

NASA to test $325m asteroid defence mission

NASA asteroid
The CSIRO is among agencies tracking a planned collision between an asteroid and a NASA spacecraft. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A multimillion-dollar spacecraft will collide head-on with an asteroid the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza in a world-first full-scale planetary defence test by NASA on Tuesday.

The 570-kilogram spacecraft named Dart and the small asteroid known as Dimorphos will crash into one another at a high speed as part of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission.

The test is to determine if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course.

CSIRO NASA tracking system spokesman Glen Nagle said the event will be conducted 11 million kilometres from Earth and poses no threats.

“This is the first of a series of planetary protection missions,” Mr Nagle told AAP.

“We want to have a better chance than the dinosaurs had 65 million years ago. All they could do is look up and go, ‘Oh asteroid’.”

While no known asteroid larger than 140 metres in size has a significant chance of hitting Earth for the next 100 years, it’s estimated that only about 40 per cent of those asteroids have been identified to date.

Cameras and telescopes will watch the crash, but it will take days or even weeks to find out if it actually changed the orbit.

The $325 million planetary defence test began with Dart’s launch last fall.

– AAP

Follow Us

Live News

optus data
Minister blames Optus for massive data breach
Melissa Caddick
ASIC does not believe Caddick ‘tipped off’
nsw flood
Further drenching for NSW as flood crisis worsens
Watch: Woman suffers critical injury at Melbourne Royal Show, Boy dies in NSW floods, Parliament returns
Rihanna
Rihanna confirms she will headline 2023 Super Bowl half-time act
‘They’re very good’: Aldi on top in supermarket rankings