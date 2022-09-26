Islamist champion of Arab revolts, Sheik Youssef al-Qardawi, dies

Live

Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi, a spiritual guide to the Muslim Brotherhood who championed the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings and unsettled rulers in Egypt and the Gulf with his Islamist preaching has died. He was 96.

Born in Egypt, Sheikh Qaradawi spent much of his life in Qatar, where he became one of the most recognisable and influential Sunni Muslim clerics in the Arab world thanks to regular appearances on Qatar’s Al Jazeera network.

Broadcast into millions of homes, his sermons fuelled tensions that led Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies to impose a blockade on Qatar in 2017 and declare Sheikh Qaradawi a terrorist.

His death was announced on his official Twitter account on Monday.

Sheikh Qaradawi, who studied at Cairo’s Al-Azhar University, was often described by supporters as a moderate who offered a counterweight to the radical ideologies espoused by al-Qaeda.

He strongly condemned the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States, and supported democratic politics.

But he also sanctioned violence in causes he favoured.

In Iraq after a 2003 US-led invasion, he backed attacks on coalition forces and he supported Palestinian suicide bombing against Israeli targets during an uprising that began in 2000.

Several Western states banned him from entry.

During the Arab Spring uprisings he called for Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to be killed and declared jihad against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Sheikh Qaradawi joined the Muslim Brotherhood as a young man.

Advocating Islam as a political program, the Brotherhood has been seen as a threat by autocratic Arab leaders since it was founded in 1928 in Egypt by Hassan al-Banna, whom Sheikh Qaradawi knew.

He turned down the chance to lead the organisation, instead focusing on preaching and Islamic scholarship and building a following that extended well beyond the group.

His prominence grew after the 2011 Arab revolts.

Visiting Cairo after the downfall of President Hosni Mubarak, he told a packed Tahrir Square that fear had been lifted from Egyptians who had toppled a modern-day pharaoh.

The appearance captured the scale of change that seemed to be sweeping the region, with long-oppressed Islamists enjoying new freedoms and a Brotherhood member, Mohamed Mursi, being elected president in 2012.

When the military, encouraged by mass protests, toppled Mr Mursi a year later, Sheikh Qaradawi condemned the new, army-led order as it unleashed a ferocious crackdown on the Brotherhood.

He urged a boycott of the presidential election which made army commander Abdel Fattah al-Sisi president in 2014.

“The duty of the nation is to resist the oppressors, restrain their hands and silence their tongues,” Sheikh Qaradawi said.

Jailed numerous times in Egypt as a young man, Sheikh Qaradawi was sentenced to death in absentia by an Egyptian court in 2015, along with Mr Mursi and some 90 others.

Sheikh Qaradawi said the rulings, which related to a mass jail break in 2011, were nonsense and violated Islamic law, noting that he was in Qatar at the time.

He criticised Riyadh for backing Mr Sisi, while his attacks on Mr Sisi and help for the Brotherhood fuelled tensions between Qatar on the one hand and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, another supporter of Egypt’s new government, on the other.

Both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates designated the Brotherhood a terrorist organisation in 2014.

In 2014, when Riyadh and its allies withdrew ambassadors from Doha, Sheikh Qaradawi stopped his Friday sermons, saying he wanted to ease some pressure on Qatar, his adopted home since the 1960s.

But he still criticised Egypt’s new ruler in statements.

Sheikh Qaradawi, who had memorised the Koran by the age of 10, was chair of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), founded in 2004.

Sheikh Qaradawi opposed takfir, a concept deployed by Islamist militants to justify killing Muslims who disagreed with them by declaring them non-believers.

He called it one of the most dangerous phenomena to face the Islamic community since the earliest days of Islam.

Sheikh Qaradawi also opposed the ultra-radical Islamic State group, saying he totally disagreed with Daesh “in ideology and means”.