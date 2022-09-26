Gunman kills 13, wounds at least 20 in Russian school attack

Updated: 8.51pm

A gunman with a swastika on his T-shirt has killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded more than 20 at a school in Russia before killing himself.

The motive for the shooting in Izhevsk, capital of the Udmurtia region about 970 kilometres east of Moscow, was unclear.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said the gunman was wearing a balaclava.

It released a short video showing his body lying on the floor of a classroom with overturned furniture and papers strewn on the floor.

He was dressed all in black, with a red swastika in a circle drawn on his T-shirt.

The committee said the six adult victims included teachers and security guards.

It said 21 people, including 14 children, were wounded in Monday’s attack.

The Investigative Committee of the #Russian Federation reports that nine people were killed in the school shooting in #Izhevsk – 5 schoolchildren, 2 guards and 2 teachers. pic.twitter.com/11s9PqLUuL — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 26, 2022

Tass news agency quoted investigators as saying the attacker was armed with two pistols and a large supply of ammunition.

Russia has had several school shootings in recent years.

In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan.

In April 2022, an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before killing himself.

