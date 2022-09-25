Live

The first photo of the ledger stone marking the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth, where she joins her husband Philip and parents, has been released by Buckingham Palace.

The hand-carved Belgian black marble has been set into the floor in George VI Memorial Chapel where the Queen was buried early last week in a private family service.

Gold lettering lists her name under those of her parents and above that of her late husband Prince Philip whose remains were moved from the Royal Vault to the chapel to join his wife upon her death.

The engraved stone replaces the previous slab which was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth’s father George VI and the Queen Mother.

The script now reads ‘George VI 1895-1952’ and ‘Elizabeth 1900-2002’ followed by a metal Garter Star, and then ‘Elizabeth II 1926-2022’ and ‘Philip 1921-2021’.

Fresh floral tributes and wreaths have been placed on the stone where members of the public will be able to visit from Thursday (UK time).

The George VI Memorial Chapel is an annex to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and was commissioned by the Queen in 1962 as a burial place for her father King George VI.

It also holds the ashes of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret Snowden after her remains were moved there from the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel in 2002.

All four royals were members of the Order of the Garter, which has St George’s Chapel as its spiritual home.

The public will be able to view the burial site of the Queen from this week as Windsor Castle reopens to the public.

People can pay their respects at St George’s Chapel from September 29, just over a week after the late monarch was laid to rest in a day of majestic pageantry for the funeral.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace earlier released a new portrait of King Charles with the sovereign’s signature Red Box, indicating he is getting on with his new role.

The red boxes contain important papers from government ministers in the UK and from representatives across the Commonwealth and beyond.

Charles’ mother received the Red Boxes, which were made upon her Coronation in 1952, almost every day of her reign, including weekends and holidays, but excluding Christmas Day.

Royal observers say Charles will get back to business once the family completes seven days of private mourning on Monday (local time).

Paperwork will return, with the resumption of daily dispatches and documents for signing, along with weekly briefings with the British prime minister, not to mention dozens of pre-arranged ceremonial occasions to attend.

-with AAP