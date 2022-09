Live

FIFA has come under pressure from several European soccer federations who want their captains to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design during World Cup games in Qatar.

The rainbow flag has become a symbol of diversity, specifically of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) pride and social movements.

France and Germany, the past two World Cup champions, were among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who joined the “One Love” campaign, which started in the Netherlands.

The Dutch team plays Qatar in Group A on November 29.

FIFA rules prohibit teams from bringing their own armband designs to the World Cup and insist they must use equipment provided by the governing body.

World Cup captains are pushing for teams to wear rainbow armbands in Qatar, where homosexual acts are illegal The armbands "will send a clear message when the world is watching,” says England captain Harry Kane https://t.co/4IGTM7Y5po pic.twitter.com/tnCREwylsJ — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) September 21, 2022

Armbands are the latest battleground for players to push political messages linked to the World Cup hosted in Qatar, where homosexual acts are illegal and the treatment of migrant workers building projects for the tournament has been a decade-long controversy.

“Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching,” England captain Harry Kane said on Wednesday.

The Swiss soccer federation said it wanted captain Granit Xhaka to wear an armband on which “you can see a heart with diverse colours which represent the diversity of humanity.”

Soccer players have embraced their platform to make statements in recent years.

Taking a knee on the field was routine before Premier League games for two seasons after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a police officer in the United States.

FIFA supported taking a knee and now has to decide whether to back some of its most influential member federations in a gesture that could embarrass Qatar.

Harry Kane to wear rainbow armband in Qatar. #ENG players to meet migrant workers on arrival at World Cup. FA lobbying FIFA for update on new legislation for migrant workers in Qatar and compensation for “any injury or death during construction” of World Cup stadia. pic.twitter.com/H0qLz7mMiu — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 21, 2022

“A request to FIFA has also been submitted asking that permission be provided for the armbands to be worn throughout the FIFA World Cup,” the Welsh soccer federation said in a statement.

FIFA did not immediately comment on the request.

The armbands can be worn at UEFA-organised games in the Nations League this week, including by both captains when Belgium hosts Wales on Thursday.

The campaign for the armbands was launched one day after the Emir of Qatar spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in New York promising a World Cup without discrimination.

“The Qatari people will receive with open arms football fans from all walks of life,” Sheik Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said in a speech to other world leaders.

The eight European teams backing the “One Love” campaign for human rights also included Belgium and Denmark.

One Love ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 In a statement against discrimination and for diversity, @Manuel_Neuer will wear a special captain's armband for our upcoming Nations League games and during the World Cup in Qatar ©️ pic.twitter.com/fiORl1Nu0t — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) September 21, 2022

The five European qualifiers for the World Cup not taking part on Wednesday were Croatia, Poland, Portugal, Serbia and Spain.

However, Poland captain Robert Lewandowski — a two-time FIFA world player of the year — said this week he would take an armband in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag to Qatar.