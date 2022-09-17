Live

King Charles had led a solemn vigil by his mother’s coffin as mourners were told to expect to wait more than 24 hours when the queue re-opened after pausing for several hours.

Charles and his sister Princess Anne and brothers Princes Andrew and Edward were stationed silently around the Queen’s coffin, their heads bowed as they joined the ceremonial guard for 15 minutes.

Organisers earlier decided the queue was too long when it blew out to more than 8km and urged people to stay away, but mourners continued to flock, many in high spirits.

Among those paying their respects was royalty of another sort, UK soccer celebrity David Beckham, 47, who stood with members of the public rather than take advantage of a special ‘fast-tracked’ queue for dignitaries.

Beckham joined the back of the line at 2.15am Friday (local time), hoping it would be a “quiet time” and waited for around 12 hours, snacking on Pringles and donuts.

Dressed in a dark suit, tie and flat cap, his celebrity presence stirred excitement as he shared the experience with thousands of fellow mourners on the streets.

“We all want to be here together, we all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our queen,” he told reporters while waiting.

“Something like this today is meant to be shared together.”

Beckham talked of snacking on crisps, sweets and donuts with his fellow queuers to keep their energy up.

Television footage of Westminster Hall showed Beckham, who met the queen several times during her 70-year reign, looked tearful as he waited to file past her coffin.

Stopping to pay his respects by the coffin at around 3.25 pm (local time), Beckham bowed his head and closed his eyes momentarily.

The line stretches along the south bank of the Thames and over the river to parliament’s Westminster Hall.

But apparently not everyone is welcome to view the Queen lying in state, with reports the Chinese delegation visiting London for the funeral will not be allowed to the coffin.

The BBC said the delegation had been banned after the speaker of the lower house of parliament refused access to Westminster Hall due to the Chinese sanctions against several British lawmakers.

Meanwhile King Charles earlier on Friday visited Wales, the last stage of a tour of the United Kingdom to acknowledge his status as the new monarch and head of state and to greet the public.

Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, attended a service at Cardiff’s Llandaff Cathedral service then talked with cheering well-wishers outside.

Speaking at the Welsh parliament, Charles said: “Through all the years of her reign, the land of Wales could not have been closer to my mother’s heart. I know she took immense pride in your many great achievements – even as she also felt with you deeply in time of sorrow.”

“I am resolved to honour that selfless example,” he said, speaking in Welsh and English.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will meet King Charles during his stay in London, cementing Australia’s importance to the new monarch.

Mr Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley and their partners have arrived in the British capital for a series of events commemorating the late Queen.

William and Kate meet Australian troops

The Prince of Wales has told Commonwealth troops the Queen will be “looking down” on her funeral service.

William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, visited Army Training Centre Pirbright in Surrey on Friday afternoon where they spoke with military personnel from Australia, Canada and New Zealand participating in the procession on Monday.

Speaking to Commonwealth troops, who have been rehearsing this week, the pair also told of how “strange” it has been going from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to her funeral in a matter of months.

William, talking with troops from Australia, was heard saying the difference between the celebrations in June and the funeral preparations shows “the highs and lows of it all”.

Meanwhile, Kate, who was speaking with Canadian military personnel, said: “Going from that (the Jubilee) to this in a few months is very strange.”

She was also heard discussing “lack of sleep” with the troops.

William was heard speaking with troops from the New Zealand Defence Force about how the Queen would be keeping an eye on Monday’s proceedings.

Greg Gifford, 31, told the PA News agency: “One of the key things I took away from what he said was how the Queen will definitely be looking down on the whole funeral service.

“He said she would be interested in the detail of the soldiers, how the drill is carried out, its precision, our dress, things like that.”

The couple also watched a traditional haka performed by 25 troops from the New Zealand Defence Force.

There were 64 members of the Canadian Armed Forces and 28 members of the Australian Defence Force at the centre.

The troops are in the UK because they are involved in the procession during Monday’s service, alongside British soldiers.

They are being accommodated at Pirbright until the funeral and are rehearsing their roles in the ceremony, with practice marches occurring across the site.

-with AAP