Live

King Charles and his siblings have stood vigil by the coffin of their late mother Queen Elizabeth who is lying in state.

Charles, Princess Anne, Princes Andrew and Edward, attired in military uniforms, stood in silence with their heads bowed for the 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall where the coffin of the late monarch has been lying since Wednesday.

Most of the other members of the royal family, including some of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, watched from a gallery.

Tens of thousands of people of all ages and from all walks of life have already filed past the coffin in a constant, solemn stream to pay tribute to the Queen, who died in Scotland on September 8 at the age of 96 after a 70-year reign.

“We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person,” Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son, said in a statement.

Rosie Beddows, 57, from Sussex, had queued with her husband and son, and happened to pass by the coffin when it was being guarded by the royal family.

“It was absolutely amazing, so moving, so beautiful. It was an incredibly long day but we saw the King,” she said, sounding elated.

“I can’t believe it. I think he’s going to be a brilliant King.”

Despite the warning of lengthy queues — repeated across local rail stations — people had flooded into Southwark Park to join the line, many in high spirits.

In contrast, those who emerged from the lying-in-state were quiet, reflective, and a little stiff.

Among their number was former England football captain David Beckham who looked tearful as he waited to file past the coffin, having queued for more than 12 hours on his own, snacking on crisps, sweets and donuts.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in London for the funeral, was another of those who visited Westminster Hall on Friday, stopping to curtsy as she filed past the coffin.

About 750,000 people are expected to file past the coffin ahead of the state funeral on Monday which presidents, prime ministers, royalty and other world leaders are due to attend.

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the leaders of Canada and Jamaica will join the emperor of Japan among the congregation.

London’s police force said the funeral would be the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken.

The force has been preparing for possibilities ranging from terrorism threats to protests and crowd crushes, senior police official Stuart Cundy told reporters.