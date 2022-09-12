News Watch: Royals’ vigil for late Queen, Harry’s touching message, push to extend pandemic leave
Updated:

Watch: Royals’ vigil for late Queen, Harry’s touching message, push to extend pandemic leave

10 News First – Disclaimer
Watch: King and his siblings walk behind Queen’s coffin as it passes through the streets of Edinburgh. Mourners queue for 15 hours to pay respects to Queen. Prince Harry shares touching tribute to his grandmother. Charles to travel to Belfast. Victorian MPs to swear allegiance to King Charles III. State leaders expected to demand federal government to extended pandemic leave payments. Counter-terrorism police charge a 36-year-old Perth man. Russian official in Eastern Ukraine claims they have lost ground.

