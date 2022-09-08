Doctors recommend Queen Elizabeth remain under medical supervision

Live

Doctors are concerned about the health of Queen Elizabeth and have recommended the 96-year-old monarch remain under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace says.

A palace source said immediate members had been informed.

Earlier, the Queen postponed her Privy Council meeting after being advised by doctors to rest.

She remains ‘‘comfortable’’ at Balmoral Castle in Scotland and the latest advice does not involve a hospital stay.

Prince Charles and Camilla, who were staying nearby at Birkhall on the estate in Aberdeenshire, have travelled to Balmoral to be with the Queen.

Prince William will also travel north from Windsor to be with his father and grandmother, a Kensington Palace source confirmed.

On Wednesday she was pictured in an audience with Liz Truss, as she appointed her as the United Kingdom’s new prime minister.

The smiling head of state looked bright but frail and used a walking stick during the audience, which followed a visit from outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson as he tendered his resignation.

It was the first time in her 70-year reign that the Queen had appointed a prime minister at Balmoral.

Ms Truss tweeted ‘‘The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.’’

The Queen has had ongoing mobility issues and has in recent months postponed or cancelled many engagements.

The Sun reported recently that the Prince Charles had been making regular morning visits to see his mother as she continued to struggle with her mobility. The unplanned visits are considered highly unusual.

She missed the Braemar Gathering highland games last weekend, which she usually attends each year.

-with PA