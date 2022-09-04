Coalition hits record low as Labor extends lead to 53-47 in latest Newspoll

Live

Support for the Peter Dutton-led Coalition is at its lowest point since 2008 having fallen again since the May 21 election in the latest Newspoll.

The exclusive survey of 1505 voters conducted throughout Australia between Wednesday and Saturday for The Australian newspaper found the Coalition of Liberals and Nationals had dropped its primary vote by two points to a historic low of 31 per cent.

This was close to five per cent lower than election day, and at its lowest point since the aftermath of the November 2007 election of Kevin Rudd.

In comparison, Labor’s primary vote remains unchanged at 37 per cent, but the Coalition’s flagging fortunes means the ALP has widened its two-party-preferred lead to 57-43.

Popular support for the Coalition has slumped to its equal lowest on record in the latest #Newspoll. #AusPol2022https://t.co/XzAdFTr1AY pic.twitter.com/6wWFvDe8Xl — The Australian (@australian) September 4, 2022

The Anthony Albanese-led ALP won the election with a primary vote of just 32.6 per cent but enjoyed a two-party-preferred split of 52.1/47.9 per cent.

The significant trend of a third of voters supporting minor parties or independents appears to be continuing.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation reached a three-year high of seven per cent (up one point) and the Greens lifted a point to 13 per cent.

The United Australia Party was unchanged on two per cent while other minor parties and independents, including the community ‘teal’ independents, was also solid on 10 per cent.

Anthony Albanese has extended his lead over Peter Dutton as preferred prime minister in the latest #Newspoll. #AusPol2022 https://t.co/XzAdFTr1AY pic.twitter.com/rMzVf4zbfP — The Australian (@australian) September 4, 2022

Mr Albanese increased his lead over Opposition Leader Peter Dutton as preferred prime minister with a two-point gain to 61 per cent. Mr Dutton’s approval fell three points fall to 22 per cent.

This is the largest gap between the leaders since February 2021 when Scott Morrison led Mr Albanese by a similar margin.