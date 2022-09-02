Live

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Australia as the two countries repair a relationship fractured under former Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The ABC reports planning is underway for Mr Macron to make his second trip Down Under after the G20 summit which is being held in Bali in November.

Mr Macron sensationally accused Mr Morrison of lying when the former prime miniser infuriated the French by tearing up a $90 billion submarine contract to join the AUKUS alliance.

After Anthony Albanese’s election to prime minister, he met with Mr Macron in Paris as one of his first stops and declared a “new start” in the relationship.

The Australian Government also agreed to pay France’s Naval Group $835 million in compensation.

The ABC reports that officials have begun preparing for Mr Macron’s second trip to Australia as president but details were not ready to be announced publicly.

“Discussion on the French VVIP visit has been going on for a while. It’s getting close to formally confirmed,” one source told the ABC.

It comes as Defence Minister Richard Marles touched down in France and assured his counterpart that Australia was trying to “turn the page” and “move on” from a breakdown in relations.

Australia and France are strengthening their defence co-operation and deepening their diplomatic ties, officials say.

“It’s critically important that our relationship moves forward with frankness, with respect and with honesty,” Mr Marles said in a joint statement with his French counterpart, Mr Sébastien Lecornu, in the western French port city of Brest.

The two ministers said they were committed to projects that will strengthen their joint defence capabilities and protect their “shared interests in a prosperous, resilient and secure” Pacific region.

They agreed to “enhance military cooperation” including more robust joint military exercises, joint regional deployments, training activities and improved sharing of intelligence.

“Like all friendships, it has experienced ups and downs,” said Mr Lecornu, the French defence minister, of their bilateral relations.

Mr Macron last visited Australia 2018, two years after the deal was made with France’s Naval Group to design and build Australia’s submarine fleet, a contract which Mr Morrison later scrapped.

He was the second French president to visit Australia after his predecessor Francois Hollande was welcomed by then Prime Minister Tony Abbott for the G20 meeting.

The ABC says the new British prime minister replacing Boris Johnson may also fly to Australia after the Bali gathering.

-with AAP