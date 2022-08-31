Isolation for asymptomatic COVID patients will be reduced from seven days to five days, among a series of major decisions made by national cabinet on Wednesday.

The rule change comes with a caveat that people must demonstrate no symptoms when leaving isolation.

But workers in high-risk industries, such as in hospitals and in aged and disability care, will still have to complete a mandatory seven days of isolation.

The changes take effect from from next Friday, September 9.

‘‘On the weight of evidence, this was a proportionate response, at this point in the pandemic,’’ Mr Albanese said in Sydney.

‘‘What we want to do is to make sure that government responds to the changed circumstances, that COVID likely is going to be around for a considerable period of time, and we need to respond appropriately to it.’’

The mandatory requirement to wear a mask on a domestic flight will also end on September 9.

However, no changes have been made to $750 COVID isolation payments yet, despite concerns expressed by Treasurer Jim Chalmers that the cash handouts could not continue indefinitely.

They are set to expire at the end of September.

The paid pandemic leave eligibility period will change from September 9 to reflect the shorter isolation period.

“The reality … is that kind of support can’t continue forever [and] it’s also contingent on some of the other ways that we’re responding to this health and economic challenge,” Dr Chalmers said in Canberra on Wednesday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet were united before the meeting on paid pandemic leave.

Both said the $750 payments must remain as long as COVID isolation was mandatory, regardless of for how long.

Services Australia will update its website to reflect the changes by Friday.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with state and territory leaders in Sydney lasted most of Wednesday afternoon.

The leaders also heard from acting chief medical officer Michael Kidd on how future COVID waves would be able to be handled.

Mr Albanese said the decision to reduce the isolation period was based on evidence, which will continue to be assessed.

National cabinet will meet virtually in a fortnight and then face to face again on September 30.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the community expected arrangements made at the height of the pandemic to be unwound over time.

-with AAP