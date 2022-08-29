Three feared dead in plane crash, west of Brisbane

Live

Three people are feared dead in a plane crash in bushland near Lake Wivenhoe, west of Brisbane.

The Cessna was reported missing after failing to return from a flight on Monday, police have confirmed.

A search was launched after the plane was confirmed to be overdue.

Police are yet to reveal details of the aircraft, its flight plan or intended destination.

Three people have killed in a plane crash, in a remote part of Fernvale – an hour west of Brisbane.

The plane ran into bad weather before dropping, Nine News reports.

It was tracked leaving Roma in western Queensland, stopping at Dalby, before disappearing in the Somerset region.

Police have confirmed officers are at the scene in the Fernvale-Lowood area, but family members of the plane’s occupants are yet to be notified.

An investigation by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau is under way with safety inspectors expected on site by Tuesday.