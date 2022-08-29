Teen charged over bikie shooting ambush in Melbourne

Live

Two alleged gunmen are on the run overseas and a teenager has been charged with attempted murder over a bikie shooting outside a Melbourne cemetery.

Former Mongols bikie Sam Abdulrahim was ambushed in his Mercedes as he was leaving a funeral in Fawkner in late June.

18-year-old Yasir Al Qassim from Epping was arrested on Monday morning and has been remanded in custody.

He has also been charged with being a non-prohibited person possessing a firearm, theft of motor vehicle and driving while suspended.

He was arrested along with five others in raids earlier on Monday.

A 19-year-old man, three men in their 20s and a 20-year-old woman were released pending further inquiries.

Police allege the group were not directly involved in the shooting.

On June 25 two men travelling in a Mazda ambushed Mr Abdulrahim’s car and fired rounds into the kickboxer’s luxury vehicle.

Mr Abdulrahim received four bullet wounds to his chest but survived the attack and managed to drive to a nearby police station to seek help.

The two suspects fled Australia within 48 hours of the attack.

‘‘We know who they are, we know where they are, we’re making every attempt to have them brought back to Victoria to face justice,’’ Detective Inspector Mark Hatt told reporters on Monday.

‘‘At this stage I’m not able to comment exactly where they are. We’re working with our partner agencies to identify their exact location and to make application to bring them back to face the courts here.’’

A woman and child with no connection to Mr Abdulrahim were also caught up in the attack, when the men’s Mazda crashed into a fire hydrant at a nearby service station.

They then carjacked the woman’s Ford Territory.

Earlier in August CCTV footage surfaced of two men buying petrol in the lead-up to the attack.

Investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.