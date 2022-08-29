Live

Two in three Australians support a ban on junk food ads during children’s viewing hours, a survey indicates.

One of Canberra’s newest additions is using the survey to push for a ban and hopes to introduce a bill in parliament next year.

Sophie Scamps, one of the “teal independents”, took the Liberal-held seat of Mackellar in Sydney at the last election.

Her bill would regulate junk food ads on TV, social media, the radio and online.

“As a parent I want to see kids around Australia grow up healthy and strong. While as an MP, I believe it is my responsibility to act,” Dr Scamps said.

Studies indicate the average child aged five to eight is exposed to more than 800 junk food ads on TV each year.

Other research says across TV, social media and online, children are seeing up to 170 junk food ads each week.

The Australia Institute survey released on Monday found 33 per cent of Australians “strongly agree” with a junk food ad ban during children’s viewing hours.

Another 33 per cent “agree”.

Along political lines, support for a ban is highest among Greens voters, with 72 per cent agreeing or strongly agreeing.

People over 60 are more likely to agree or strongly agree with the proposal.

Dr Scamps says she is currently drafting a bill to regulate junk food ads and plans to introduce it at some point in 2023.

She pointed to advertising regulations or proposed changes in countries including the UK, Ireland and Chile.

In the UK, junk food ads will be banned on TV, social media and online before 9pm from 2024.

-AAP