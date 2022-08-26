Live

A massive haul of the drug “ice”, with an estimated street value of $1.6 billion, has been seized in NSW in the largest discovery of its kind in Australia.

Last month, Australian Border Force officers homed in on a number of sea cargo containers that arrived at Port Botany in Sydney.

They found 748 kilograms of methylamphetamine concealed in marble stone.

NSW Police strike force investigators later arrested and charged three men, aged 24, 26 and 34, who remain before the court.

Then last week, ABF examined more containers at Port Botany and found another 1.06 tonnes of methylamphetamine also concealed marble stone.

In total, more than 1800kg of the drug “ice” – with an estimated potential street value of more than $1.6 billion – was seized.

This is Australia’s largest seizure of the drug, NSW Police said in a statement.

Authorities will provide more details at a press conference in Sydney on Friday.

In another drugs bust, more than $150 million worth of the drugs ice and cocaine were found in a vintage Bentley in a shipping container at Sydney’s Port Botany.

The container carrying the 1960 vintage Bentley S2 arrived on a ship from Canada earlier in August.

The car underwent an X-ray and examination and authorities found 161 kilograms of methylamphetamine and 30 kilograms of cocaine hidden behind the headlights.

On Thursday, NSW Police executed a search warrant at Rooty Hill in Sydney’s west and arrested and charged two men aged 20 and 23.

A third man, 25, was arrested and charged in Ballina in the NSW northern rivers region during a vehicle stop after police found 2.2 kilograms of ice and more than $1.1 million in cash.

All three men were refused bail to appear at local courts on Friday.