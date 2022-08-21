News First responders among 16 dead as bus ploughs into crash scene
First responders among 16 dead as bus ploughs into crash scene

A crumpled ambulance vehicle is taken away.
Emergency workers who responded to a car accident in Turkey are among 16 dead after a passenger bus ploughed into the scene, killing firefighters, rescue workers and journalists.

Another 21 people were injured when the bus struck the group, skidded and flipped on a road near the southern city of Gaziantep.

Media reports that the first responders and journalists had been at the site where a vehicle had earlier left the road when the awful second accident took place.

It was reported the bus crashed into a parked ambulance and fire department, as well as slammed into a car with journalists.

More emergency reinforcements were sent to treat and transport the injured.

The governor of Gaziantep region, Davut Gul, said on Twitter the dead included “three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists”.

Images from the scene show the crumpled wreck of an ambulance vehicle being taken away on the back of a tow truck.

There were also numerous people lying on the road.

The BBC reported that Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag announced an investigation into the crash as a number of Turkish politicians posted condolences online.

But it wasn’t the only horror on the roads in Turkey. In another province 16 people were killed when a truck slammed into pedestrians in Mardin.

Dramatic footage shows pedestrians running for their lives as the truck swerves and crashes into other parked vehicles, wiping out numerous people.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter it “occurred after the breaks gave out on a lorry, which hit a crowd”.

A further 29 were injured.

