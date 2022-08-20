Live

Russia and France have called for international inspectors to visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant amid increasing alarm over a potential catastrophe.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the nuclear plant — the largest in Europe — and risking a disastrous radioactive accident.

As international concern mounts, the Russian and French presidents held a phone conversation and agreed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should send a mission as soon as possible.

The Kremlin released a statement saying Vladimir Putin had warned the shelling of the Russian-controlled nuclear site, which he blamed on Kyiv, created the risk of “large-scale catastrophe”.

“Vladimir Putin, in particular, stressed that the systematic shelling of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by the Ukrainian military created the danger of a large-scale catastrophe that could lead to radiation contamination of vast territories,” the Kremlin said in a readout of the call, which it said had been initiated by Macron.

The Kremlin said Mr Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron had stressed the importance of sending an IAEA delegation as soon as possible.

Mr Putin agreed to send a mission of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the site, it added.

The two presidents agreed to continue their talks in the coming days, according to a readout sent to journalists by Mr Macron’s office.

Ukraine’s nuclear power operator said on Friday it suspected Moscow was planning to decouple the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from Ukraine’s grid, a complex operation that Kyiv says could cause a disaster.

