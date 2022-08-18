Live

A dog has been infected with the monkeypox, the World Health Organisation has confirmed.

WHO says it’s important infected people isolate from their pets, with one of their experts pointing to the “theoretical” possibility the virus could mutate if it spreads in animal populations.

The case of an infection in an Italian greyhound whose owners had an onset of symptoms was first documented in the journal Lancet.

French scientists wrote of the case in Paris that the four-year-old dog developed lesions on its stomach and anus, 12 days after the owners.

“The dog tested positive for monkeypox virus by use of a PCR protocol…that involved scraping skin lesions and swabbing the anus and oral cavity,” they wrote.

“Our findings should prompt debate on the need to isolate pets from monkeypox virus-positive individuals.

“We call for further investigation on secondary transmissions via pets.”

There have been more than 35,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 92 cases reported to the WHO as of Thursday morning.

Most cases occurred between men who have sex with other men, however the WHO confirmed there have been “sporadic” cases reported in the broader population including children. Twelve patients have died.

The number of cases increased by 20 per cent in the past week, WHO figures showed.

“Anyone who is in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can also be exposed – whether in a household setting or occupational setting,” said WHO’s Dr Rosamund Lewis.

She said patients should take steps – including isolation and additional cleaning – to protect “any member of the household” including pets.

“Regarding movement of the virus into an animal population outside the the household…as soon as the virus moves into a different setting, in a different population, there is obviously possibility that it will develop differently and mutate differently,” Dr Lewis said.

“That’s a theoretical possibility. Right now we don’t have information on that because we don’t have any reports.

“We are working closely with the World Organisation for Animal Health.”