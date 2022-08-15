News Watch: Gunman to face court after Canberra airport shooting, police investigate J.K. Rowling death threat, Women march in Kabul
Updated:

Watch: Canberra airport shooting. NSW SES launches campaign in six languages. Scottish police investigate death threat against J.K. Rowling. One year since Taliban returned to power, women march in Kabul in defiance.

10 News
