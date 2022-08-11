Talks fail to achieve breakthrough in NSW rail dispute

Live

The New South Wales government is again calling for an end to industrial action on the state’s railways after a meeting with unions failed to resolve a long-running dispute.

Employee Relations Minister Damien Tudehope and Regional Transport Minister Sam Farraway met representatives from the rail unions on Thursday night amid negotiations for a new enterprise bargaining agreement.

Train services have been affected by targeted strikes as the union seeks a new agreement, with the previous one expiring more than a year ago.

The union also wants the government to sign off on changes to a fleet of intercity trains it says are currently unsafe.

Mr Tudehope said the government continued to negotiate in good faith and called on the unions to abandon their industrial action and “put commuters first”.

“We have already agreed to more than 70 claims put forward by the rail unions, which includes a generous increase in remuneration for employees and modifications to the New Intercity Fleet as sought by the RTBU (Rail, Tram and Bus Union),” he said in a statement late on Thursday.

“It is disappointing that the RTBU continues to undertake disruptive strikes at a point when government has met them on their key demands and is finalising drafting for a new enterprise agreement.”

Mr Farraway said the government had agreed to provide a commitment to modifications to the intercity fleet in the form of a deed that would be shared with the union early next week.

The deed is contingent upon a new enterprise agreement being reached which would guarantee the end of further strikes, he said.

Further industrial action has been planned throughout August.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union has blamed the government for suspended services, saying they were unnecessary and extra trains could have been run.