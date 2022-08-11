Live

A man has taken four children from a North Queensland property and police fear they may be at risk.

The children, aged three, four, seven and eight, were taken from an address at The Leap north of Mackay about 11.30am on Thursday, and may be at ‘‘significant risk’’, police said.

All of the children are described as being Caucasian in appearance with a slim build and brown hair.

UPDATE 1: Amber Alert, Four children taken from The Leap (north of Mackay) https://t.co/6Qa0vDjikY pic.twitter.com/HrBlEJlaE1 — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) August 11, 2022

The man, who was identified in a police alert on Thursday night as 28-year-old Joshua Carter, was seen taking them in a white Nissan Patrol four-wheel drive that was last seen heading towards the Bruce Highway at Mackay.

The 2005-model vehicle had a Queensland registration plate of 063 BC9.

He was described as having a solid build, a shaven head and a bushy beard with multiple tattoos, including Batman “Joker” themed face tattoos.

The Queensland Police Service is continuing to appeal for urgent public assistance to help locate the children.

Police ask that people call 131 564 to provide information about the abduction or to call 000 for life-threatening information.