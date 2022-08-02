News CLP chooses its candidate for Fannie Bay by-election
CLP chooses its candidate for Fannie Bay by-election

The NT CLP, led by Lia Finocchiaro, has selected Ben Hosking for the Fannie Bay by-election. Photo: AAP
Northern Territory small business owner and former police officer Ben Hosking has been chosen by the Country Liberal Party to contest the Fannie Bay by-election.

Born in Ludmilla in Darwin, Mr Hosking was chosen after party nominations closed on Sunday.

“Ben personally understands the issues facing Fannie Bay residents and wants to hold the Labor government accountable for their decisions,” the CLP said in announcing his candidacy.

“Ben Hosking is a quintessential Territorian. He will be an integral part of (Opposition Leader) Lia Finocchiaro’s team fighting for a better future for the Territory.”

The party said key issues for Mr Hosking included action to fight crime and anti-social behaviour, opposition to the public service wage freeze, measures to ease cost of living pressures and work to bolster renewable energy.

On the weekend Labor announced government adviser, army veteran and father of four Brent Potter as its candidate.

Both Mr Hosking and Mr Potter will be vying to replace former chief minister Michael Gunner in the NT Parliament.

Mr Gunner stepped down as chief minister in May, and resigned as the local member last week.

Mr Potter said serving the community was what he did best.

“There is no greater feeling than being able to serve, deliver and lead for the community and those around me,” he said.

The Fannie Bay by-election will be held on August 20 with about 5400 people registered to vote.

Mr Gunner first won the seat in 2008 and was returned by a margin of more than 800 votes at the 2020 Territory poll.

-AAP

CLP Fannie Bay by-election
