News At least 30 dead after bus falls off bridge in central Kenya
Updated:
Live

At least 30 dead after bus falls off bridge in central Kenya

The bus crashed on Sunday evening on a highway from Meru to Nairobi, police say. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Thirty people have been killed when a passenger bus fell from a bridge and plunged into a river in central Kenya.

Police said the bus carrying an unknown number of people crashed on Sunday evening on a highway from Meru to the capital, Nairobi.

The bus “must have developed brake failure, because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened”, senior police official Rono Bunei said.

Officer Bunei said the death toll grew to 30 from 24 overnight, with others hospitalised with injuries.

The accident is the latest in a series of deadly crashes in Kenya – and across the wider East African region – where roads are often narrow and police blame speeding drivers for crashes.

At least 20 passengers were killed on July 8 in a crash along the highway from Nairobi to the coastal city of Mombasa.

Topics:

Kenya
Follow Us

Live News

Greens climate
Has Anthony Albanese finally snookered the Greens on climate?
Flight Centre profit
Travel industry enjoying strong recovery as passengers return in force
petrol prices
Plunging petrol prices to deliver ‘considerable savings’ for motorists
thai cave rescue
‘Anatomy of a miracle’: Ron Howard’s blockbuster Thirteen Lives on world’s greatest rescue
tech market wrap
Tech company earnings, US GDP and Australian inflation to dominate markets this week
superannuation returns
Why superannuation might be your best investment despite a tough year