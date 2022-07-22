US President Joe Biden has tested positive for coronavirus and is experiencing ‘‘very mild’’ symptoms.

The 79-year-old president is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and twice boosted but the development is certain to trigger concerns about his health given his age.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid,’’ White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19: White House pic.twitter.com/pjzQvaFCDI — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

Ms Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden had been speaking with his staff by phone and will continue to participate in meetings by phone and Zoom from the residence while he recovers.

He will resume in-person work once he tests negative, she said.

The White House will provide a daily update on the president’s health in the meantime, Jean-Pierre said.

At this early stage it is not expected that vice president Kamala Harris will be required to assume presidential responsibilities.

The news comes days after Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden posed for photos with the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, at the White House.

He has also met in recent days with Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Mr Obrador gave a letter to Mr Biden earlier this week in defence of Julian Assange, who is being held in Belmarsh prison in London after mounting what has become a lengthy battle to avoid being extradited.

The Mexican leader repeated an offer of asylum for the WikiLeaks founder.

