Three former NSW Labor ministers charged with misconduct

Former NSW Labor minister Eddie Obeid has been charged with misconduct in public office. Photo: AAP
Former NSW Labor ministers Eddie Obeid, Joe Tripodi and Tony Kelly have been slapped with criminal charges flowing from a corruption investigation into a controversial water infrastructure company.

The trio will face court charged with criminal offences after a 2014 NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry into infrastructure company Australian Water Holdings.

In 2017, ICAC made corrupt conduct findings against the former ministers and Mr Kelly’s former chief of staff Glibert “Laurie” Brown.

The inquiry came about following the agency’s Operation Credo investigation.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed to AAP late on Monday that “Mr Obeid, Mr Tripodi and Mr Kelly have each been charged with an offence of misconduct in public office, arising from Operation Credo”.

The matters were listed at Downing Centre Local Court on August 25, the ODPP said.

A spokesperson for ICAC confirmed Mr Brown was also facing a charge of misconduct in public office.

ICAC’s probe of Australian Water Holdings found the then-Labor MPs and Mr Brown engaged in serious corrupt conduct in relation to a lucrative public-private partnership proposal by the company.

