Third Tour de France rider quits as virus fears grow

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar fears he could contract COVID-19 through fans at the race in the wake of a positive test from a teammate.

UAE colleague Vegard Stake Laengen had to quit the race along with French AG2R rider Geoffrey Bouchard on Saturday.

On Sunday, French rider Guillaume Martin from the Cofidis team became the third rider to record a positive COVID test.

Pogacar had said before the latest withdrawal that the event’s passionate spectators posed a certain risk.