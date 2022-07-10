China’s Foreign Minister told Penny Wong that inflammatory statements by the Coalition government soured diplomatic relations that led to Australia being cut off from official communications, a report in the country’s state news agency said.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Senator Wong met while both were at this weekend’s G20 Foreign Ministers’ summit in Bali.

Xinhua’s report on the meeting was an account of a cordial exchange that could be the strongest signal yet that tattered ties are improving but which contrasted with a more cautious account provided by Senator Wong.

“Wang said the root cause of the difficulties in bilateral relations over the past few years was the former Australian government’s insisting on regarding China as a rival or even a threat, allowing its words and deeds being irresponsible against China,” a piece in Xinhua published on Sunday local time read.

Mr Wang was reported to have said that the relationship presents both “challenges and opportunities” but that developing healthy ties would be of benefit to citizens of both countries and help “safeguard the peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region”.

China’s Foreign Minister reportedly told Senator Wong: “The Chinese side is willing to re-examine and recalibrate bilateral relationship, based on mutual respect, and make efforts to bring it back on the right track.”

Ms Wong was reported to have noted the extensive economic ties between China and Australia and described the nations as “strategic partners”.

Senator Wong said Australia did not intend on “joining the containment of China” according to the account of the meeting published by the Chinese news source which cannot be verified independently.

“[Australia will] by respecting each other and adopting a rational and pragmatic attitude, maintain constructive contacts and exchanges between the two sides, increase mutual trust, expand cooperation on the basis of equality, and work to remove existing barriers in bilateral relations,” the source said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was contacted for its response to the account.

Earlier, a cautiously optimistic Senator Wong has emerged from the meeting with Mr Wang, saying “the first step” had been taken to repair the damage to the relationship.

“We spoke frankly and listened carefully to each other’s priorities and concerns,” the Foreign Minister said.

“I raised Australia’s concerns about a range of bilateral, regional, trade and consular issues.

“We have our differences, but it is in both our countries’ interests for the relationship to be stabilised.”

Senator Wong described the meeting as important, but also cautioned that stabilising the countries’ relationship would take time and effort.

“We both recognised it is a first step for both our nations,” she told reporters in Bali.

“We’ve got a path to walk and we’ll see if it can lead to a better place between the two countries.”

China has issued trade sanctions against many Australian products including wine, beef, coal and lobsters.

It has also signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands and has sought similar deals with other Pacific nations.

Relations with China reached a nadir not long after former Foreign Minister Marise Payne called for a global inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

Then Prime Minister Scott Morrison said any such inquiry would need to be conducted by World Health Organisation officials who could have the same powers as weapons inspectors, in a remark that was viewed as provocative.

The current Liberal leader and former Defence Minister Peter Dutton routinely compared China to Nazi Germany, picked a fight over a Chinese ship that was not in Australian waters and, on Anzac Day, said that Australia should “prepare for war”.