News Benjamin Netanyahu corruption trial hears of gifts from James Packer
Live

Benjamin Netanyahu corruption trial hears of gifts from James Packer

A corruption trial in Israel has heard that James Packer showered the Netanyahu family with gifts. Photo: EPA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australian billionaire James Packer “adored” former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and showered his family with gifts, a corruption trial has heard.

A witness appearing in an Israeli court on Tuesday has incriminated Mr Netanyahu just months before a new general election.

Hadas Klein, an assistant to billionaires Arnon Milchan and Packer, testified about regularly providing Mr Netanyahu and his wife Sara with luxury gifts.

Mr Netanyahu is currently opposition leader and is seeking a return to the prime minister’s office in a general election to be held in November.

According to media reports, Klein said the billionaires – who are friends with Mr Netanyahu – regularly gave the couple cigars, pink champagne and jewellery, for example.

Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan had made it clear to Australian entrepreneur James Packer “you cannot come to the Netanyahus empty handed.”

Mr Packer had adored Mr Netanyahu, she said.

The number of gifts had increased over time, she said. Sara Netanyahu had also often made specific requests for gifts, she said.

Mr Netanyahu liked to soak his cigars in Cointreau liqueur, so she had been ordered by Milchan to buy it. Sara Netanyahu had also given instructions to transport boxes of pink champagne in black bags so that passers-by would not see them.

According to the indictment, the value of the luxury gifts to the Netanyahus is about 700,000 shekels ($291,000), including jewellery, cigars and pink champagne.

Mr Netanyahu has characterised these as “gifts between friends”.

Mr Netanyahu’s corruption trial has been going on for more than two years.

He is also accused of having granted benefits to the telecom giant Bezeq while he was minister of communications.

In return, the news outlet Walla, which belongs to the company, is said to have reported positively about him.

In addition, he is said to have offered to weaken a rival paper in return for positive coverage from newspaper publisher Arnon Mozes.

-DPA

Topics:

Benjamin Netanyahu corruption trial Israel James Packer
Follow Us

Live News

Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe as Zeus: The ‘mind-blowing’ scene that stole Thor’s thunder in latest Marvel epic
minions
#GentleMinions. The viral TikTok trend helping fuel a box office hit, and cinema chaos
Geraldine Doogue Airport Chaos
Geraldine Doogue: Pining for that long-awaited European holiday? Maybe wait a little longer
NSW flood
‘Patently ridiculous’: State government failures have exacerbated Sydney’s flood disaster
Covid restrictions
Return of restrictions grows likely as new COVID-19 wave rises
Centaurus
New ‘Centaurus’ subvariant could soon add to Australia’s COVID headache