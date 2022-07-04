Live

Several people have been killed at Denmark’s largest mall in Copenhagen as gunfire rang out and shoppers fled in panic.

Copenhagen police said one person had been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s mall, one of the largest in Scandinavia with more than 140 shops and restaurants.

Police chief Soren Thomassen announced the deaths and said a 22-year-old Danish man had been arrested but the motive behind the attack was unclear.

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H Andersen tweeted: “Terrible reports of shooting in Field’s. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious.”

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR he was in a clothing shop with his family when he heard “three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store”.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting at 5.36pm local time. A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

“One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned,” Copenhagen police tweeted.

“We have a massive presence at Field’s and are working on getting an overview.”

The shopping centre is on the outskirts of Copenhagen, just across from an underground rail line that connects the city centre with the international airport.

A major highway also runs adjacent to Field’s, which opened in 2004.

A concert by former One Direction band member Harry Styles, that was scheduled for Sunday night at the nearby Royal Arena, was cancelled.

On Snapchat, Styles wrote: “My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H.”

Shortly after the shooting, the royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had also been cancelled.

The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year, the palace said in a statement. The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Soenderborg, the town where the third stage ended.

-with AAP