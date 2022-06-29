US President Joe Biden to ramp up US forces in Europe

Live

The United States will create a new permanent army headquarters in Poland and deploy additional land, air and sea forces across the length and breadth of Europe in response to threats from Russia, US President Joe Biden says.

New US warships will go to Spain, fighter jet squadrons to Britain, ground troops to Romania, air defence units to Germany and Italy and a wide range of assets to the Baltics, Mr Biden announced at a NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday.

He also underscored the Atlantic alliance’s commitment to “defend every inch” of its territory.

“We mean it when we say an attack against one is an attack against all,” he told reporters at the start of a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Steps by formerly neutral states Finland and Sweden to enter the alliance would make NATO stronger and all its members more secure, he said.

“We’re sending an unmistakable message … that NATO is strong, united and the steps we’re taking during this summit are going to further augment our collective strength.”

US officials declined to provide details on how many additional personnel would be sent to Europe as a result of the changes.

The US military has already added some 20,000 extra personnel on the continent since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, bringing the total to about 100,000.

A permanent US Army headquarters in Poland would be accompanied by a field support battalion – the first permanent US contingent on NATO’s eastern flank, officials said.

The move would strengthen the ability of US and NATO forces to work together across the entire eastern flank, Mr Biden told reporters.

He said Washington would work with Spain to raise the number of US destroyers based in Rota, Spain to six from four, increasing the ability of the US Navy to respond to potential threats.

Washington will also position a rotational Brigade Combat Team (BCT) in Romania that will add “3000 fighters and another 2000 personnel,” Mr Biden said.

In the Baltic states, the US military will enhance its rotational deployments – which include armoured, aviation, air defence, and special operations forces – to reinforce security and demonstrate the combat readiness of US forces, the White House said in a fact sheet on the changes.

Two additional squadrons of advanced F-35 fighter jets will be sent to Britain.

The Pentagon will also add 625 troops in Germany to oversee and carry out air defence artillery operations, combat sustainment support and engineering missions. That adds to a recent forces buildup announced in April 2021.

A short-range air defence battery will be stationed in Italy, adding 65 personnel.

Mr Stoltenberg told Mr Biden the increase demonstrated the US leader’s “decisive leadership”.

“We’re going to make sure that NATO is ready to meet threats from all directions across every domain,” Mr Biden said.

“…We’re proving that NATO is more needed now than it ever has been.”

Asked about Turkey’s request for additional F-16 fighter jets, the senior official said Washington supported Turkey’s plans to modernise its military.

A separate official told reporters on Tuesday that Turkey’s requests for US weapons were not part of an agreement under which it dropped its objections to Sweden and Finland becoming NATO members.