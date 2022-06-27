Live

The United Nations is hoping an international conference in Portugal will bring fresh momentum to protracted efforts for a global agreement on protecting the world’s oceans.

The five-day UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon has drawn senior officials and scientists from more than 120 countries to the Atlantic port city in south-west Europe, as well as activists dismayed by the failure to come up with international rules that might ensure ocean sustainability.

No comprehensive legal framework covers the high seas.

Oceans cover some 70 per cent of the Earth’s surface and provide food and livelihoods for billions of people.

Some activists refer to them as the largest unregulated area on the planet.

In his opening remarks at the conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged countries to show “unity and togetherness around the issues of the sea.”

Our ocean is amazing. If we protect it, it will protect us. Good deal, right? 💙 We’re calling on decision makers at the #UNOceanConference to value our ocean as if our lives depend on it – because they do. Let’s work with nature, not against it. #SaveOurOcean #SDG14 https://t.co/CvVtVBd6Y8 — WWF (@WWF) June 27, 2022