News Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, sworn in as Philippines vice-president
Updated:
Live

Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, sworn in as Philippines vice-president

Sara Duterte-Carpio (centre) has taken her oath as vice-president of the Philippines. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, has been sworn in as the country’s 15th vice-president, calling for national unity following a divisive election campaign.

“The days ahead may be full of challenges that call for us to be more united as a nation,” she said on Sunday in an inauguration address in her home town of Davao, where she took the oath of office with her parents standing next to her.

Ms Duterte-Carpio, 44, was the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who won in the May 9 elections and will be sworn in as the country’s president on June 30, when their six-year term begins.

Mr Marcos, the son and namesake of the disgraced dictator driven from power in a 1986 uprising, also took part in the inauguration ceremony attended by Ms Duterte-Carpio’s relatives, allies and supporters.

They both scored landslide victories, with overwhelming margins not seen in decades, forging a crucial alliance and running on a message of unity that also helped many allies win seats in the legislature and local government positions.

Like her father, Ms Duterte-Carpio trained as a lawyer before entering politics in 2007 when she was voted in as her father’s vice mayor in Davao, 1000 kilometres from the capital Manila.

She had initially wanted to be a doctor but instead pursued her political career and in 2010 succeeded her father to become the first female mayor of Davao.

“If we all take a moment to listen to the call to serve and decide to heed the call … I believe the country will be heading toward a future of hope, security, strength, stability, and progress,” said Ms Duterte-Carpio, who will also serve as Marcos’ education secretary.

-Reuters

Topics:

Philippines Sara Duterte-Carpio
Follow Us

Live News

Tim Ferguson fake news
The Ferguson Report: Harry and Meghan call press conference to announce low profile
haggling
EOFY sales: How to pick the best electric appliances
Louis Theroux
How Louis Theroux accidentally created the most viral social media trend of the year
Socceroos
Top videos: ABC presenter Tony Armstrong’s wild celebration after epic Socceroos victory
Zoe Daniel
The Coalition’s denial of climate science created this energy crisis. But there is a solution
tony abbott carbon tax
Five recent policy decisions that explain Australia’s energy mess