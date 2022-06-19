Live

Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, has been sworn in as the country’s 15th vice-president, calling for national unity following a divisive election campaign.

“The days ahead may be full of challenges that call for us to be more united as a nation,” she said on Sunday in an inauguration address in her home town of Davao, where she took the oath of office with her parents standing next to her.

Ms Duterte-Carpio, 44, was the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who won in the May 9 elections and will be sworn in as the country’s president on June 30, when their six-year term begins.

Mr Marcos, the son and namesake of the disgraced dictator driven from power in a 1986 uprising, also took part in the inauguration ceremony attended by Ms Duterte-Carpio’s relatives, allies and supporters.

Sara Duterte-Carpio takes her oath and signs the oath of office as the 15th Vice President of the Republic of the Philippines. Her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, and mother Elizabeth Zimmerman accompanied her on stage as official witnesses. 💚#OurVPSaraDuterte pic.twitter.com/ZNE1MmJGqR — タツキー🧚🏻‍♀️ (@_tatzz_) June 19, 2022

They both scored landslide victories, with overwhelming margins not seen in decades, forging a crucial alliance and running on a message of unity that also helped many allies win seats in the legislature and local government positions.

Like her father, Ms Duterte-Carpio trained as a lawyer before entering politics in 2007 when she was voted in as her father’s vice mayor in Davao, 1000 kilometres from the capital Manila.

She had initially wanted to be a doctor but instead pursued her political career and in 2010 succeeded her father to become the first female mayor of Davao.

“If we all take a moment to listen to the call to serve and decide to heed the call … I believe the country will be heading toward a future of hope, security, strength, stability, and progress,” said Ms Duterte-Carpio, who will also serve as Marcos’ education secretary.

-Reuters