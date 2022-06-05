Live

The Queen has made a surprise video appearance at a huge star-studded concert at Buckingham Palace which was the next event on her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Although her majesty was unable to personally attend, a ‘Queen’ of a different kind kicked along the events on day three with a star-studded concert of rockers, vintage pop stars and celebrities.

The Platinum Party at the Palace show was opened by pop band Queen, 20 years after guitarist Brian May performed on the roof of the palace for the Golden Jubilee.

Others entertaining the crowd of about 22,000 (plus millions watching around the world on TV) include Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart, Duran Duran Hans Zimmer, Sir David Attenborough, tennis player Emma Raducanu, David Beckham and The Royal Ballet.

Legend Diana Ross will close the 2.5-hour show with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

Queen Elizabeth II brought the house down when she appeared in a surprise video recorded with another British national treasure: Paddington Bear.

She said she shared Paddington’s love of marmalade sandwiches.

Thousands of people gathered in the streets around Buckingham Palace to feel part of the huge party.

More than 30 royals were to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace, but Prince Harry and Meghan were not among those in the royal box.

The couple have kept a low profile during their visit from the USA and were said to be privately marking their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II’s namesake was wished a happy birthday from her royal grandmother in a Twitter post while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also posted: “Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning 1 today!”

🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday! — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2022

Earlier in the day the horse-loving Queen was unable to attend Saturday’s Epsom Derby but was represented by her daughter Princess Anne.

Forty retired and current jockeys who have ridden for the Queen formed a guard of honour for her 70 years on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch also missed the thanksgiving service held at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday night because of “discomfort”.

The final day of celebrations on Sunday (local time) is the Big Jubilee Lunch where 10 million people are expected to take part in street parties and celebrations, the London pageant, military parade, giant puppets and Ed Sheeran.

Back in Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has presided over the renaming of Canberra’s Aspen Island to honour Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

The artificial landmark is situated on the southeastern side of Lake Burley Griffin within a ceremonial precinct known as the Parliamentary Triangle.

Now formally known as Queen Elizabeth II Island, the location is home to the 57-bell Australian National Carillon built in 1970 and opened by the monarch as a gift from Great Britain.

“The Carillon was an act of imagination, a touchstone of both tradition and progress,” Mr Albanese said on Saturday.

“Her majesty said at the time, the bells’ harmony will be a reminder of the enduring ties of kinship between Britain and Australia and, indeed, they have been.”

The prime minister noted the bells chime every quarter of an hour as “an echo of Big Ben” at London’s Houses of Parliament.

Mr Albanese, whose newly installed government has informally pledged a referendum on a republic in its next term if it wins a second election, said the Queen had stood with Australia as a “true and steadfast friend, through the good times and also the hard times”.

Landmarks across the country, including Parliament House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, have this week been lit in royal purple.

Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley hosted a Zoom call with the Queen and the 2022 Australian of the Year award recipients as part of the commemorations.

The call was held on May 9 but made public on Saturday.

The Queen spoke with Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, Senior Australian of the Year Valmai Dempsey, Local Hero Shanna Whan and Young Australian of the Year Dr Daniel Nour.

Mr Alcott, a four-time Paralympic gold-medal winner, made the Queen chuckle when joking about beating British players on his way to winning two Wimbledon titles.

The retired wheelchair tennis star told the Queen it was an honour to be an advocate for people with a disability.

“When I was a young kid I used to hate myself, Your Majesty,” Mr Alcott said.

“If I thought anybody in a wheelchair, let alone myself, could be Australian of the Year, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“When I told my mum last night that I was getting to meet you, she cried. So I think I’ve made her very proud as well.”

