Three-year-old boy dies after hit-and-run in Melbourne

A three-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run incident in Melbourne’s west.

Police believe the boy ran onto McIntyre Road in Sunshine North about 6.30pm on Thursday, when he was hit by a red sedan that failed to stop.

The boy was critically injured and taken to hospital, but he died overnight.

The sedan was last seen travelling north on McIntyre Road.

Detectives from the major collision investigation unit are appealing for the driver to come forward.

They are also urging anyone with information about the incident or driver to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via their website.

