News Emergency services search for missing hiker, 52, in Grampians National Park
Updated:
Live

Emergency services search for missing hiker, 52, in Grampians National Park

Victorian police and rescuers are searching for missing 52-year-old hiker Richard Johns. Photo: AAP/Victoria Police
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Emergency services have mounted a search for a man missing after he set off on a hike in Victoria’s east.

Richard Johns, 52, started the trek from Halls Gap in the Grampians National Park to Boroka Lookout, 15 kilometres away, about 2pm on Saturday.

His family notified police he was missing about 9am on Sunday after he failed to return and they did not hear from him.

Victoria Police’s air wing is searching for Mr Johns, along with officers on foot, Parks Victoria workers, and State Emergency Service volunteers.

Police said Mr Johns is British and not familiar with the area. He was last seen wearing a blue zip-up jacket and blue pants.

The search comes as hope fades for authorities to find missing grandfather Christos in the Dinner Plain area in the state’s west.

The 70-year-old, whose surname has not been disclosed, was last seen on Friday, May 13, leaving his accommodation for a walk.

Victoria Police said on Saturday it was scaling back search efforts for Christos, noting it has continually sought specialist advice about the harsh alpine environment.

“The extreme conditions faced by someone lost in this harsh and unique alpine environment has shaped search efforts to date,” police said in a statement on Friday.

Police urged anyone with information about Mr Johns’ whereabouts to contact Ararat Police Station.

They urged anyone who saw Christos to call triple zero.

-AAP

Topics:

missing hiker
Follow Us

Live News

tourism
The Stats Guy: What does tourism in Australia look like now that travellers are returning?
teal
The teal wave: Meet the pro-climate women who took on the Liberal Party and won
Harry potter
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child delivers a magical extravaganza at Australian premiere
Coalition
‘Definitely difficult’: Liberal Party suffers crushing election defeat
fashion
Kirstie Clements: The future of fashion is comfort, not whatever they’re wearing in Dune
Western Australia Albanese
Western Australia: The state that made Anthony Albanese Australia’s next prime minister