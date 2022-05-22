Live

Emergency services have mounted a search for a man missing after he set off on a hike in Victoria’s east.

Richard Johns, 52, started the trek from Halls Gap in the Grampians National Park to Boroka Lookout, 15 kilometres away, about 2pm on Saturday.

His family notified police he was missing about 9am on Sunday after he failed to return and they did not hear from him.

Victoria Police’s air wing is searching for Mr Johns, along with officers on foot, Parks Victoria workers, and State Emergency Service volunteers.

We are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing hiker Richard Johns. Officers have been told the 53-year-old set-off alone on a hike from Halls Gap to Boroka Lookout about 2pm yesterday. 📞 Ararat Police Station 5355 1500 Read more 🔗https://t.co/Vb9DO11doW pic.twitter.com/39RYS524E6 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) May 22, 2022

Police said Mr Johns is British and not familiar with the area. He was last seen wearing a blue zip-up jacket and blue pants.

The search comes as hope fades for authorities to find missing grandfather Christos in the Dinner Plain area in the state’s west.

The 70-year-old, whose surname has not been disclosed, was last seen on Friday, May 13, leaving his accommodation for a walk.

Victoria Police said on Saturday it was scaling back search efforts for Christos, noting it has continually sought specialist advice about the harsh alpine environment.

“The extreme conditions faced by someone lost in this harsh and unique alpine environment has shaped search efforts to date,” police said in a statement on Friday.

Police urged anyone with information about Mr Johns’ whereabouts to contact Ararat Police Station.

They urged anyone who saw Christos to call triple zero.

-AAP