The White House has issued a statement after US President Joe Biden called Anthony Albanese to congratulate him on his Australian election victory and underline the strength of their countries’ alliance.

“President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ steadfast commitment to the US-Australia alliance and his intent to work closely with the new government to make it stronger still,” the statement issued on Sunday said.

“President Biden expressed deep appreciation for the prime minister-designate’s own early commitment to the alliance, reflected in his decision to travel almost immediately to Tokyo to attend the Quad summit.”

Mr Biden and Mr Albanese will meet on Tuesday at the Quad summit in Tokyo, along with the leaders of Japan and India.

Good to speak with @POTUS today and reaffirm the long-standing alliance between our two countries. I look forward to continuing our conversation in Tokyo on Tuesday. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 22, 2022

The White House praised Mr Albanese for deciding to make the trip, saying the Quad is “a vital opportunity to exchange views and continue to drive practical co-operation in the Indo-Pacific.”

Mr Albanese issued a statement via Twitter on Sunday night.

“Good to speak with @POTUS today and reaffirm the long-standing alliance between our two countries. I look forward to continuing our conversation in Tokyo on Tuesday,” he wrote.

Mr Albanese also responded on Twitter to the best wishes from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Thank you @JustinTrudeau – look forward to strengthening the relationship between our two nations https://t.co/XgN1mBTEbN — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 22, 2022

It comes after the Solomon Islands PM congratulated the Labor leader, saying much “remains to be done” in the bilateral relationship, as Pacific islands neighbour Fiji also welcomed the party’s climate policies.

In a statement, Manasseh Sogavare said his nation “remains Australia’s steadfast friend and development partner of choice”. The Solomon Islands are grateful for Australia’s financial, medical and security support over the years, he said, adding “much however, remains to be done”. Mr Sogavare had written to Mr Albanese and “assured him of taking Solomon Islands’ relationship with Australia to another level under Albanese’s tenure”. Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama congratulated Mr Albanese in a tweet, writing: “Of your many promises to support the Pacific, none is more welcome than your plan to put the climate first.” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had called Mr Albanese on Sunday, and that the two countries would continue to work together “deepening our partnership with our close friends in the Pacific, and advancing our interests on the world stage”. “Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand are at our best when we work together,” Ms Ardern said.

-AAP