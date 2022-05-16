Live

A South Korea teacher proposed to his girlfriend in front of the crowd after winning the world’s biggest paper plane-throwing competition.

Seunghoon Lee got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him after he was crowned the world’s greatest aerobatic player at the Red Bull Paper Wings world super final in Salzburg, Austria, on May 14.

The science teacher, who was dressed in a black three-piece suit, invited his girlfriend in front of the packed crowd and asked her to marry him using a gold paper plane, to which she said yes.

Lee competed in the aerobatics category and had 60 seconds to perform a routine with a paper plane in front of three judges, including aviation star Dario Costa of Italy, whose record-setting “Tunnel Pass” flight went viral last year.

