One dead in fatal shooting at south-west Sydney gym

A man is dead and another is in a critical condition in hospital after a shooting in Sydney’s south-west that is believed to be crime gang related.

Police say emergency services were called to a business on Parramatta Road, Auburn, after reports of a shooting about 8pm on Tuesday.

Two men were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital where one of them died.

The two men were reportedly shot in the foyer of a Parramatta Road gym.

ABC News reported Comanchero bikie figure Tarek Zahed and his brother Omar suffered multiple gunshot wounds after being shot in the foyer of the Bodyfit Fitness Centre.

It reported paramedics saying one suffering up to 10 gunshot wounds all over his body, including the head.

The other was shot multiple times in the arms and legs, before going into cardiac arrest.

NSW Ambulance said in a statement that five paramedic road crews and two specialist medical teams responded to the scene.

“A male believed to be in his late 20s was treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach, arms and legs. He was in cardiac arrest and sadly could not be saved,” the statement said.

“A male also believed to be in his late 20s had suffered up to 10 gunshot wounds to his body, including to his head. He was transported to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.”

A crime scene has been established and the State Crime Command’s Raptor and Criminal Groups Squads are investigating.