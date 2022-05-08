News Women voters help Labor extend Newspoll lead to 54-46
Events have handed Scott Morrison a political gift.
Scott Morrison's Coalition government has fallen further behind Anthony Albanese’s ALP in the latest Newspoll. Photos: Getty
Labor has increased its lead to 54-46 in the latest Newspoll, hours before pre-poll voting in the federal election opens on Monday.

As the nation prepares for the final fortnight of the election campaign, the exclusive Newspoll conducted for The Australian newspaper showed Labor’s primary vote increasing a point to 39 points as the Coalition fell a point to 35 per cent.

If this trend was replicated across the nation on May 21, it would translate to Anthony Albanese leading Labor to a considerable victory in which it would assume a majority government.

Support for the Greens (11 per cent), Pauline Hanson’s One Nation (5 per cent) and Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party (4 per cent) were unchanged.

The two-point turnaround in popular support for the two parties equates to the largest margin the ALP has held since the start of the six-week campaign.

After a week in which the Reserve Bank lifted interest rates for the first time in a decade, Newspoll noted that female voters were increasingly turning to the ALP to better manage the worsening cost-of-living pressures.

Male voters were equally split on 44 per cent, but female voters preferred Labor 45-38, with 17 per cent undecided.

Attitudes varied among age groups, with 59 per cent of voters aged over 65 favouring the Coalition and 57 per cent of 18- to 34-year-olds supporting Labor.

Likewise, those in the 50 to 64 age group leant towards the Coalition (45-38) as Labor was preferred (45-36) in the 35- to 49-year-old demographic.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and PM Scott Morrison make their point in the second leaders’ debate at Nine Studios in Sydney on Sunday night. Photo: AAP

Mr Morrison suffered a fall in his personal approval ratings (down a point to 44 per cent) as Mr Albanese lifted three points to 42 per cent in the preferred PM stakes.

Mr Morrison also received his lowest net approval rating of minus 14 since early March, with his Labor opponent receiving a net negative rating of minus six.

