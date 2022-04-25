News Watch: Labor pledges Pacific defence training, major review of Sydney toll roads, Elon Musk buys Twitter
Updated:

Watch: Labor pledges Pacific defence training, major review of Sydney toll roads, Elon Musk buys Twitter

Watch: Labor promises to set up a special defence training facility to bolster the armed forces of countries in the Pacific. A major review of Sydney’s toll roads is underway due to concerns the system is unfair and confusing.

tax scott morrison
The $14.8 billion in planned tax hikes the Liberal Party failed to mention
albanese
The Strategists: Labor must turn Albanese’s isolation into a positive
Dutton China warning
Coalition sounds ‘war’ warning amid Solomons ‘word games’
Elon Musk
Elon Musk strikes $61 billion deal to take over social media company Twitter
Russia targets Ukraine’s vital railways to block supply of foreign weapons
Nigella Lawson
‘A reason to watch the show’: Fans to return as Nigella joins Manu on My Kitchen Rules