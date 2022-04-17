Live

One woman has died and three people have been hospitalised after being pulled from the water at a NSW south coast beach.

Paramedics arrived at Surf Beach, south of Batemans Bay, about 2pm to “chaotic” scenes on Easter Sunday.

Emergency services had been told of a number of swimmers in distress and arrived to find everyone had been pulled ashore.

A woman in her 40s was in cardiac arrest as people tried to administer CPR.

She was taken to Batemans Bay Hospital but could not be revived.

A man in his 40s was taken to the same hospital in a serious but stable condition, while a woman in her 30s was also transported there in a stable condition.

One man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to Moruya Hospital in a stable condition.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Faye Stockman praised members of the public for assisting and said it was a reminder of the importance of CPR training.

“Paramedics arrived to a very chaotic scene, with a number of people requiring medical attention for various conditions,” Ms Stockman said.

“It’s truly heartbreaking to have lost a life here today, especially knowing this group of people was likely enjoying an extended break for the holiday weekend.”

Eight ambulances and a rescue helicopter were all dispatched to the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

-AAP