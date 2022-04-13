News NT Police begin murder investigation after Darwin man dies
Updated:
Live

NT Police begin murder investigation after Darwin man dies

A man has died after he was assaulted in Darwin, with NT police launching a murder investigation.
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A father of two has died after he was assaulted in the Northern Territory, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

The seriously injured man, in his 50s, was found at a block of flats in the Darwin central business district on Friday morning.

“It was quite a confronting scene for police to attend,” Detective acting Senior Sergeant Michael Budge told reporters.

The man was taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital in a critical condition and died on Wednesday about midday.

“This is now a murder investigation,” Detective Senior Sergeant Budge said.

“Investigations are progressing and we have spoken with residents of the complex, who were able to assist us in establishing a timeline of what happened.

“We have not yet made an arrest.”

A crime scene was established at the Tomaris Court flats on Friday and detectives collected CCTV from the area.

“We know some people went to the service station and reported an incident,” Detective Senior Sergeant Budge said.

Those people were the man’s flatmates. They continue to assist police and are also persons of interest in the investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Budge said it was likely a domestic incident and the man had two children.

“This is a very sad time for them,” he said of the man’s family.

-AAP

Topics:

NT Police
Follow Us

Live News

johnny depp amber heard
Shocking details revealed in Johnny Depp defamation trial
adisen wright scott morrison
PM blames Albanese for heated run-in with activist at drinks night
Coles baby spinach recall
Coles recalls baby spinach over salmonella fears
Novak Djokovic Monaco
Novak Djokovic suffers shock loss in tennis return
adam bandt
‘Google it’: Greens leader blows up at journalist
‘Not good enough’: Senator lashes airlines over travel chaos