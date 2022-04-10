News Attorney-General Michaelia Cash extends reporting date for defence and veteran suicide inquiry
Updated:
Live

Attorney-General Michaelia Cash extends reporting date for defence and veteran suicide inquiry

Michaelia Cash has extended the report date of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The federal government will extend the final report date for the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide by an additional year to June 17, 2024.

Attorney-General Michaelia Cash says the extension recognises the broad scope of the commission’s inquiries and also accounts for the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

“We recognise the important work the Royal Commission is doing to look at systemic issues of defence and veteran suicide, and the need to provide the Royal Commission with the time to do so in a trauma-informed way,” Senator Cash said in a statement on Sunday night.

“This extension will allow more individuals to come forward and share their experience with the Royal Commission. I thank all those who have already come forward,” she said.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Open Arms 1800 011 046

Topics:

Michaelia Cash Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide
Follow Us

Live News

making money easy
Making Money Easy Season 2, Episode 14: It’s election time – and the economy is front and centre
Ash Barty
‘Little Ash’ Barty reveals her surprise post-tennis career as children’s book author
Morrison campaign
PM Scott Morrison caught out on ex-minister’s role on day one of campaign
Rob Lowe and son continue rare tradition of Hollywood’s father-son combos
Election 2022
Scott Morrison has finally called the election. What happens next?
microplastics
World first: Microplastics found in lungs of living people