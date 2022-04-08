Alleged wife-killer Dawson to stand trial

Live

Chris Dawson will stand trial for the murder of his wife Lynette after Australia’s highest court dismissed an application for the matter to be struck out.

The former professional rugby league player is accused of killing his Ms Dawson 40 years ago, following her 1982 disappearance from Sydney.

Dawson, 73, has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife.

A last-ditch effort by his lawyers to have the case permanently halted was dismissed by the High Court on Friday.

Similar appeals to have the case struck out have been dismissed by the NSW Supreme Court and the Court of Criminal Appeal.

Justice Stephen Gageler, who heard the application alongside Justice Michelle Gordon, said he wasn’t persuaded there were discernible errors in the Supreme Court’s judgment.

The primary judge previously refused a permanent stay on the basis that it couldn’t be determined a trial judge wouldn’t be able to ameliorate the risk of prejudice in a potential juror, Justice Gageler noted when handing down the decision.

Justice Gageler said this decision was in accordance with well established and uncontroversial principles of criminal law.

The trial is due to begin in May.

– AAP