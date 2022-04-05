Live

The Morrison government has come under fire for appointing former Liberal MPs and coalition staffers to high-paying roles on the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, just days out from the election being called.

Former NSW family and community services minister Pru Goward and former WA state MP Michael Mischin were among two of the 19 appointments to the tribunal made by Attorney-General Michaelia Cash on Monday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s former chief of staff Ann Duffield has also been given a role, as has Cheryl Cartwright, who is a senior adviser to Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Another former WA Liberal, Peter Katsambanis, was also among the appointees to the body.

They’re at it again

Just days out from the election Michaelia Cash appoints another 6 Liberal mates, including 2 defeated WA Liberal MPs, to lucrative taxpayer funded jobs on the AAT paying up $496,000 a year.

That’s at least 85 Liberal mates on the AAT now since 2013. — Mark Dreyfus (@markdreyfusQCMP) April 4, 2022