Ukraine says its forces have taken back the entire territory around the capital Kyiv as retreating Russian forces leave behind “disaster” and dead civilians on the streets.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar posted on Facebook the towns of Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kyiv region had been “liberated from the invader”.

As the Russian troops depart, journalists entering the reclaimed towns have reported civilian bodies strewn randomly on roadsides.

Graphic images taken by Getty photographers show the lifeless bodies of people dressed in civilians clothes littered on the streets, some with their hands tied behind their backs.

A number of bodies were half-seated on bicycles while lying dead, as though they had been shot while riding.

On one street in the town of Bucha, the BCC says media counted at least 20 bodies dressed in civilian clothes.

One Ukrainian commander told reporters that all men aged between 18 and 60 in the town had been rounded up and executed by Moscow’s soldiers.

Bucha’s mayor told the AFP news agency there was a mass grave in the town with 280 bodies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russians were leaving mines across “the whole territory” — even around homes and corpses — and creating “a complete disaster”.

“They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation.

“There are a lot of trip wires, a lot of other dangers.”

He urged residents to wait to resume their normal lives until they were assured the mines had been cleared and the danger of shelling had passed.

Putin ‘a war criminal’

The shocking footage of dead civilians comes as a former United Nations war crimes prosecutor called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Carla Del Ponte was chief prosecutor in tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda.

“Putin is a war criminal,” Ms Del Ponte told the Swiss newspaper Le Temps in one of a number of interviews she undertook for the release of her new book.

Ms Del Ponte said she was particularly shocked by the use of mass graves which she said recalled the worst of the wars in the former Yugoslavia.

“I hoped never to see mass graves again,” she told the newspaper Blick.

“These dead people have loved ones who don’t even know what’s become of them. That is unacceptable.”

Other war crimes she identified in Ukraine included attacks on civilians, the destruction of civilian buildings and even the demolishing of entire villages.

She said the investigation in Ukraine would be easier than that in Yugoslavia because the country itself had requested an international probe.

The current ICC chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, visited Ukraine last month.

If the ICC finds proof of war crimes, said Ms Del Ponte, “you must go up the chain of command until you reach those who took the decisions.”

She said it would be possible to bring even Mr Putin to account.

“You mustn’t let go, continue to investigate. When the investigation into Slobodan Milosevic began, he was still president of Serbia. Who would have thought then that he would one day be judged? Nobody,” she told Blick.

Mariupol call fall in days

As the Russians retreat from the north, they appear to be regrouping to double down in the south, including the besieged port of Mariupol which it’s feared could fall to the Russians within days.

In an early morning video address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian troops had moved toward Donbas and the heavily bombarded northeastern city of Kharkiv.

“I hope there may still be solutions for the situation in Mariupol,” Mr Zelensky said.

More than 100,000 Ukrainian civilians remained trapped in the city and the Red Cross will again attempt an evacuation.

Encircled since the early days of Russia’s five-week old invasion, Mariupol has been Moscow’s main target in Ukraine’s southeastern region of Donbas.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a team on Friday to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and other private vehicles out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed.

“They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians,” the ICRC said in a statement.

Also, seven humanitarian corridors were planned for Saturday, including one for people evacuating by private transport from Mariupol and by buses for Mariupol residents out of the city of Berdyansk.

