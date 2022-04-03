Morrison government receives minor budget bounce, but ALP leads 54-46 in latest Newspoll

Live

The federal budget has given Scott Morrison’s Coalition government a minor bounce, but Anthony Albanese’s ALP still retains a healthy 54-46 lead in the latest Newspoll.

Days after the Prime Minister denied the federal budget was of little substance and ‘‘a shield’’ rather than aimed at buying votes, the exclusive poll of 1531 voters for The Australian newspaper found the Coalition’s primary vote had increased by one point to 36 per cent.

In contrast, Labor’s primary vote fell three points to 38 per cent, with the Greens picking up two points to 10 per cent, which was the same as it polled in the 2019 election.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation (3 per cent) and Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party (3 per cent) remained unchanged, with support for other minor parties, including independents, also unchanged on 10 per cent.

But once preferences are allocated, the two-party-preferred gap remains strongly in favour of Mr Albanese’s Labor at 54-46.

This correlates to a national swing of 5.5 per cent to Labor since the last election.

If that trend is distributed across all seats, it would result in a landslide victory for Labor with the estimated loss of 17 Coalition seats.